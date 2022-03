Rougol's monday night meeting is a celebration Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:20, 18/3/2022 | News







Herbert zur Nedden will be our speaker and will be talking about GAG News, which is celebrating its 30th Birthday.



As usual you can attend on Zoom or attend the event in London.



If you want to celebrate properly, the pub has an excellent menu so why not make it a proper party!



Rougol website



Alan Robertson Message #125289, posted by nytrex at 10:09, 18/3/2022 Member

Posts: 70 Wow. Thirty years is impressive. Big shout out to those who keep it going.



I will tuning in on Monday evening with a glass of Rum and Coke to celebrate. [ Log in to reply ]