PinBoard 2.0 goes into Beta

We have been following the development of a new PinBoard for RISC OS Desktop closely. This application is designed as a complete replacement for the current PinBoard and adds lots of additional features such as being able to save files to the desktop. It should also be much easier to maintain and develop.You can read our previous reviews of the alpha releases and see some nice screenshots here and here . So it really exciting to see this software has now moved into beta release.In its latest update RISC OS Developments suggests that they are not actively adding new features, but welcome any suggestions for missing key features. The changes from alpha9 (which we found pretty stable) are lots of bug fixes. I have the software installed on my Titanium and it can be a little 'uncomfortable' going back to the original/current PinBoard having become used to the new version.The software is free but not yet on general release. If you would you to help test it, I am sure RISC OS Developments would love to hear from you.


