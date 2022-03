Wakefield 2022 will go ahead on Saturday 21st May Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:38, 15/3/2022 | News







The organisers have announced that the over-running refurbishment of the Hotel means it is not going to open until the Autumn.



So they have confirmed the date but the venue is TBA. If you have any ideas, I am sure they would welcome your suggestion.



Wakefield Show website



