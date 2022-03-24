



Wakefield 2022 finds a new home Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:24, 24/3/2022 | News







As previous reported , Wakefield Show will be happening as an in-person event on Saturday 21st May 2022. Unfortunately, its traditional venue is still closed due to over-running renovations. So we are very pleased that we can now report it has a new venue has been found.Wakefield 2022 (this will be the 25th physical show) will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford.The new venue will be on the ground floor and have lots of extra space.The Hotel have offered attendees a special room price of £75 to stay if you book directly with them.More details will be on the Wakefield Show website which will also have recommendations on the best ways to reach the show by public transport. If you are travelling by car, this is at the end of the M606 as you approach Bradford.


