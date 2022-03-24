log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- March 2022 News Summary (News:)
- Wakefield 2022 finds a new home (News:)
- Rougol March meeting report -30 years of GAG News (News:1)
- Rougol's monday night meeting is a celebration (News:1)
- Archive magazine updates (News:)
- Wakefield 2022 will go ahead on Saturday 21st May (News:)
- RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 11i2 edition reviewed (News:)
- RISC OS continues to grow on GitHub (News:)
- RISCOSbits releases some more risqué hardware (News:1)
Related articles
- March 2022 News Summary
- Rougol's monday night meeting is a celebration
- RISC OS continues to grow on GitHub
- Archive magazine updates
- Wakefield 2022 will go ahead on Saturday 21st May
- RISCOSbits releases some more risqué hardware
- Drobe news portal (partially) returns
- February 2022 News summary
- Terry Swanborough talks games at Rougol on monday night
- Iris Web Browser receives January update
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield 2022 finds a new home
 

Wakefield 2022 finds a new home

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:24, 24/3/2022 |
 
As previous reported, Wakefield Show will be happening as an in-person event on Saturday 21st May 2022. Unfortunately, its traditional venue is still closed due to over-running renovations. So we are very pleased that we can now report it has a new venue has been found.

Wakefield 2022 (this will be the 25th physical show) will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford.
 
The new venue will be on the ground floor and have lots of extra space.
 
The Hotel have offered attendees a special room price of £75 to stay if you book directly with them.
 
More details will be on the Wakefield Show website which will also have recommendations on the best ways to reach the show by public transport. If you are travelling by car, this is at the end of the M606 as you approach Bradford.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield 2022 finds a new home
  