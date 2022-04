Rougol April meeting report Posted by Mark Stephens on 21:11, 17/4/2022 | talk







It's an informal meeting where you can chat on Zoom (no in person option this month) from 7.30pm about anything with other RISC OS enthusiasts.



Link is the usual (or ROUGOL will send you one if you are new).



Back to normal service next month.



