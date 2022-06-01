log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- May 2022 News Summary (News:)
- Wakefield 2022 Show Report (News:2)
- Wakefield show 2022 in pictures (News:)
- R-Comp releases Messenger Pro 9 for Wakefield Show (News:)
- RISC OS Bits at Wakefield (News:)
- General discussion at Rougol May meeting (News:)
- Wakefield Super Prize Draw (News:)
- Certificate error (Gen:2)
- Wakefield-in-Bradford Show 2022 takes place this month (News:1)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:29)
Related articles
- Drag'n'Drop 11i2 edition reviewed
- RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python
- Drag'n'Drop 11i1 edition reviewed
- Amcog Games Haunted Tower Hotel Released
- 'The Application Tutorial and Listings Book for RISC OS computers' reviewed
- PinBoard 2.0 reaches Alpha9
- September Rougol talk by Bernard Boase
- Archive 25:4 reviewed
- TextEase updated to 5.99
- Drag'n'Drop 10i6 reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed
 

Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:23, 1/6/2022 |
 
Archive Volume 25, Issue 6 (that's April/May 2022) is now available (and you should have received if you are a subscriber).

 

 
The 56 page magazine kicks off with 8 pages of news (a good sign of the times in itself) and there is a really good selection of progamming articles in this edition (I am going to leave you some nice surprises to find).
 
As always, the magazine is a mixture of news, reviews, opinions, hints and tips, and tutorials with a link to the RISC OS world from a variety of regular and new contributors - I counted 12 names writing for this issue. The magazine is aimed at both retro users (indeed there is a retro column) and those seeking the latest experience (CloverLeaf's RISC OS distro gets a review). It's also agnostic towards other platforms, with a guide to running RPCemu of Linux and the regular PC and Mac column (which also looks at RPCEmu).
 
This is the last edition of the Volume and there are also some nice, thoughtful opinion/explanation pieces on the state of the RISC OS world and an update on what RISC OS Developments are up to.
 
Gavin is the first to note that his first year in the role has been a 'learning experience' (he definitely gets a gold star from me on both effort and achievement). But he is moving into his second Volume full of enthusiasm, ideas and a little more 'battle-experience'. I have already renewed my subscription and look foward to Volume 26...
 
You can sign up for a subscription, buy a copy or just learn more on the new look website and meet him in person at the shows.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed
  