Updated programming documentation on riscos.info

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:10, 11/4/2022
 
There is a lot of very useful technical documentation for RISC OS developers on the riscos.info website

This includes a large number of tutorials in StrongHelp format. We are pleased to report that there are now revised and expanded versions of the manuals for OS (3.40), InetSocket (1.10), and C Library (0.09)
 
Together with the Wimp, InetSWIs, VDU, MiscSWIs, and Toolbox manuals these form part of the core set of StrongHelp manuals for the shorthand guide to RISC OS programming.
 
If you spot any mistakes or omissions, the maintainers would love to have your feedback. You can help by filling in any missing pages. Just Menu click on the respective page in StrongHelp and choose "Edit page" which will open it in your text editor. Save the changes and send the manual back to the moderator (whose contact details are on the 'Contributors' page in each respective manual).
 
Website
 
  Elesar (10:26 12/4/2022)
 
Robert Sprowson Message #125292, posted by Elesar at 10:26, 12/4/2022
Member
Posts: 27 		Hot on the heels of those 3 updated manuals and the plea for new pages/typos has resulted in an update to the Toolbox manual as well. Now at version 1.31 and available here. Bonus!

[Edited by Elesar at 11:12, 12/4/2022]
