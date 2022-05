Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?!4teTools updated to v1.19 with free update to existing users. Better support for overclocking and fan control. There also some nice sharing enhancements. Hopefully a new release of !PiTools to follow.Second beta of PinBoard 2 realised by RISC OS DevelopmentsNew editions of Archive and Drag'N'Drop to read.Good review of Archive by Andrew Oyston.Messenger Pro v9 released.Wakefield Show was back in Person. Read our report