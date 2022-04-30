RISC OS Developments releases their new TCP/IP stack

Alan Robertson Message #125294, posted by nytrex at 10:38, 1/5/2022

Awesome work.



I am sure RISC OS will benefit from the new network stack greatly over the coming months and years.



Huge thanks.

Stewart Brookes Message #125295, posted by stewartbrookes at 21:34, 1/5/2022, in reply to message #125294

Wow! Thats great! Is this the same as the work done for the ROOL bounties on the TCP/IP stack?

Alan Robertson Message #125296, posted by nytrex at 10:43, 2/5/2022, in reply to message #125295

No. RISC OS Open are duplicating the work that now exists by RISC OS Developments.



I believe, RISC OS Open want their stack to work on RISC PC's, which this new stack does not currently do/support.



There may be more to it than that, but nothing has been said publicly about it.

Richard Walker Message #125297, posted by richw at 21:58, 2/5/2022, in reply to message #125296

Yeah, it is somewhat hazy.



I wish both parties could be clear about this. It feels like a partial fork, which will simply create version number and Boot merge hell for ever more.



ROD are guilty of similar with the Iris SharedLibs fiasco. However, I believe they are working to rectify this.



I have all the time in the world for ROOL, but if there really is a spat over compatibility with a 0.25 century old machine, well, that's mad.

Alan Robertson Message #125298, posted by nytrex at 22:27, 2/5/2022, in reply to message #125297