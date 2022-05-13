Wakefield Super Prize Draw

As usual, there will be a prize draw with lots of great prizes at the Wakefield Show.
The prizes have been very kindly donated by the exhibitors and the Show themselves. They are:-Brand new RISCOSbits PiRO Noir 2128 computerPi40050 pound voucher to spend at the Show or before 20th JuneOne year subscription (or extension) for an Archive SubscriptionUSB stick containing the AMCOG Games Puzzle CollectionThe Advanced BASIC Editor and Toolkit package (ABE), for the BBC, Master
128 or ElectronA voucher for 50 pounds to be used on Adrian Lee's Sendiri new webshop after the show
Tickets cost 1 pound each (you can buy 2 tickets maximum) and the draw will take place at 2pm
Full details of the show are on the website
.