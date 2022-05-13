



Wakefield Super Prize Draw Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:28, 13/5/2022 | News







As usual, there will be a prize draw with lots of great prizes at the Wakefield Show.The prizes have been very kindly donated by the exhibitors and the Show themselves. They are:-Tickets cost 1 pound each (you can buy 2 tickets maximum) and the draw will take place at 2pmFull details of the show are on the website


