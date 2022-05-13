log in | register | forums
Wakefield Super Prize Draw
 

Wakefield Super Prize Draw

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:28, 13/5/2022 |
 
As usual, there will be a prize draw with lots of great prizes at the Wakefield Show.

The prizes have been very kindly donated by the exhibitors and the Show themselves. They are:-
  • Brand new RISCOSbits PiRO Noir 2128 computer
  • Pi400
  • 50 pound voucher to spend at the Show or before 20th June
  • One year subscription (or extension) for an Archive Subscription
  • USB stick containing the AMCOG Games Puzzle Collection
  • The Advanced BASIC Editor and Toolkit package (ABE), for the BBC, Master
    128 or Electron
  • A voucher for 50 pounds to be used on Adrian Lee's Sendiri new webshop after the show
    • Tickets cost 1 pound each (you can buy 2 tickets maximum) and the draw will take place at 2pm
     
    Full details of the show are on the website.
     
