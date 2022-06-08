log in | register | forums
Drag'n'Drop 11i3 edition reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:35, 8/6/2022 |
 
The Spring edition of Drag'n'Drop (now into Volume 11, edition 2) has been available for a few weeks now.

Drag'n'Drop is a long-running RISC OS magazine published every quarter as a PDF file. It contains news, opinion, reviews, and includes software for you to type in. You can buy a version with or without the listings already typed in for you. You can also buy a USB stick with all the previous editions.

 
As usual the Editor always kicks off with his editorial, and there is a section for News an updates to software. There is always a beginners page, with lots of tips on how to run the include code (most articles have code listings) and lots of useful advice.
 
This month's edition is 23 pages, and has a music/programming theme to it. there is a lengthly article on Sound for Musicians series, which continues explaining how to create and play sound under RISC OS, including the use of free libaries.
 
There is a short 'crash' course for anyone wanting to start writing ARM code and a simple spreadsheet which also shows how to create desktop applications. There is also an article on how File Icons work (and how you can create your own) and a new series on PHP programming.
 
As always is lots of technical content and plenty to keep you entertained in the edition of magazine.
 
Drag'n'Drop website
 
