



General discussion at Rougol May meeting Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:12, 15/5/2022 | News







If you turned up in person, it was generally sociable from 6.30pm onwards, and the food the Duke of Sussex is very good. Rougol are very keen to encourage attendees as they need to justify being allowed the use of the room.



Full Details on



There is no official speaker at the May Rougol meeting, but a general discussion online or in person. There should be lots to talk about with the up-coming show, new RISC OS Developments releases, new edition of Archive, to name just a few recent events.If you turned up in person, it was generally sociable from 6.30pm onwards, and the food the Duke of Sussex is very good. Rougol are very keen to encourage attendees as they need to justify being allowed the use of the room.Full Details on ROUGOL website Log in to comment on this article

