R-Comp releases Messenger Pro 9 for Wakefield Show
 

R-Comp releases Messenger Pro 9 for Wakefield Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:25, 20/5/2022 |
 
To tie in with this weekends Wakefield Show, R-Comp have announced the release of Messenger Pro 9

The new version moves onto the new AcornSSL security module, which supports the latest SSL/TLS standards. It also includes updated guides to accessing Gmail and Hotmail. The POP/SMTP now matches the NetFetch 5.5 codebase and spaces in filenames are better handled. There is better compatibility with attachments sent from mobile phones, some performant improvements and easier switching between accounts.
 
We will be reviewing the new release properly (it's 4 years since v8 was first released) in due course.
 
The upgrade costs 20 pounds and can be purchased at the show or from the !Store. Anyone who bought the previous version in April or May gets a free upgrade.
 
R-Comp website
 
