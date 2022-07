Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?Bugfix release 1.54 for FamTree fixes a bug when importing GEDCOM files with lines longer than 256 characters and Draw buffer bug if buffer nearly full.3 Pingu from Amcog Games is now on PlingStore (cost 9.99).RISC OS celebrates 35 years (so far). Mentioned in The Register ABC compiler gains from VFP enhancements