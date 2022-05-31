



WROCC June Meeting - Stefan Froehling talks about CLFiler Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:06, 31/5/2022 | News, talk







Stefan is the person behind Cloverleaf, so he will have lots of interesting things to say about his distributions, kickstarter projects and encouraging new RISC OS users.



The Wakefield club meets at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club and the meeting starts at 7.45pm. If you are not able to attend in person, the meeting will also be on Zoom.



You can find out more about WROCC on their website



