CLFiler demo at WROCC June meeting
 

CLFiler demo at WROCC June meeting

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:25, 2/6/2022 | ,
 
Stefan joined the WROCC June meeting to talk about Cloverleaf CLFiler. There is a commercial version and a free demo version (which does not include search).


 
Stefan has been away from RISC OS for around 20 years, so when he returned 2 years he wanted to see some features from other platforms and encourage others to return. He is still a big Artworks fan!
 
Idea is for CLFiler to be a replacement for RISC OS filer. It works like the filer, with lots of additional features. At the moment it loads as a separate application on left of The Icon Bar. Stefan game us a nice tour of features, including the tree display mode, favourites list, display of file size, multiple sorting options, the ability to change colours, searching. etc. The program is still in development and Stefan has lots of cool ideas including a timeline for files. Possibly a new release for London Show.
 
The software is still in development so if you do manage to crash it, Stefan would love the log files (found in !Boot-Choices-CLFiler).
 
At the moment you can only open one drive per window but you can open multiple windows. There are lots of options in the Choices to change behaviour of mouse and Filer to match your personal preferences.
 
If you are looking for a more functional Filer for RISC OS, you should definitely have a look. It is still a work in progress but it shows a lot of potential.
 
Stefan took questions and then showed ChatCube, which is now open source and improvements to RPCEmu for Windows (which can be downloaded from the Cloverleaf website).
 
CLFiler link
 
WROCC website
 
