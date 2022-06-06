log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- CLFiler demo at WROCC June meeting (News:)
- WROCC June Meeting - Stefan Froehling talks about CLFiler (News:)
- May 2022 News Summary (News:)
- Wakefield 2022 Show Report (News:2)
- Wakefield show 2022 in pictures (News:)
- R-Comp releases Messenger Pro 9 for Wakefield Show (News:)
- RISC OS Bits at Wakefield (News:)
- General discussion at Rougol May meeting (News:)
- Wakefield Super Prize Draw (News:)
- Certificate error (Gen:2)
Related articles
- CLFiler demo at WROCC June meeting
- WROCC June Meeting - Stefan Froehling talks about CLFiler
- May 2022 News Summary
- R-Comp releases Messenger Pro 9 for Wakefield Show
- RISC OS Bits at Wakefield
- General discussion at Rougol May meeting
- Wakefield Super Prize Draw
- Archive gets a new edition and a new website
- RISC OS Developments releases their new TCP/IP stack
- April 2022 News Summary
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments
 

RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:34, 6/6/2022 |
 
RISCOSbits have teamed up with PayPal to offer you the ability to buy all their systems using Paypal's payments by instalment option.

This means you get a new system from now, while spreading the cost over multiple payments. There are both interest free and interest options available.
 
This lets you buy a brand new RISC OS system from RISCOSbits now and spread the cost over three monthly payments. For example, a Pi Harder 4240, with 4GB RAM and a 240GB SSD costs £219. I would recommend adding the excellent EDOS dual boot Linux system for £25, and the total cost is £251.50 including insured postage and packing.
 
Using the interest free instalments system, you'd only pay £83.84 today, plus two further payments of £83.83 over the next two months. And, better still, you'd still get your new RISC OS machine after making the first payment!
 
It is offered as a standard option on any purchase from their website, or you can contact them for more details.
 
More details on the website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments
  