



RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:34, 6/6/2022 | News







RISCOSbits have teamed up with PayPal to offer you the ability to buy all their systems using Paypal's payments by instalment option.This means you get a new system from now, while spreading the cost over multiple payments. There are both interest free and interest options available.This lets you buy a brand new RISC OS system from RISCOSbits now and spread the cost over three monthly payments. For example, a Pi Harder 4240, with 4GB RAM and a 240GB SSD costs £219. I would recommend adding the excellent EDOS dual boot Linux system for £25, and the total cost is £251.50 including insured postage and packing.Using the interest free instalments system, you'd only pay £83.84 today, plus two further payments of £83.83 over the next two months. And, better still, you'd still get your new RISC OS machine after making the first payment!It is offered as a standard option on any purchase from their website, or you can contact them for more details.More details on the website


