RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments

RISCOSbits have teamed up with PayPal to offer you the ability to buy all their systems using Paypal's payments by instalment option.
This means you get a new system from now, while spreading the cost over multiple payments. There are both interest free and interest options available.
This lets you buy a brand new RISC OS system from RISCOSbits now and spread the cost over three monthly payments. For example, a Pi Harder 4240, with 4GB RAM and a 240GB SSD costs £219. I would recommend adding the excellent EDOS dual boot Linux system for £25, and the total cost is £251.50 including insured postage and packing.
Using the interest free instalments system, you'd only pay £83.84 today, plus two further payments of £83.83 over the next two months. And, better still, you'd still get your new RISC OS machine after making the first payment!
It is offered as a standard option on any purchase from their website, or you can contact them for more details.
More details on the website