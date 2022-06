FOURtify your Pi with RISCOSbits Posted by Mark Stephens on 13:44, 9/6/2022 | News







RISCOSbits have relaunched their scheme to allow you to update your Pi 4 system to one of their systems (Pi Harder, PiRO Noir, FOURtress and PiAno machines).The RISCOSbits systems add a lot of nice features ontop of a standard Pi (cool cases, SSD drives, more software, etc). If you already have the standard Pi, they will use that as the basis of a new system for you!More details are on their website