  Midlands User group Online RISC OS Show is on Saturday 2nd July

If you have been unable to attend the RISC OS Shows at Wakefield or London, you will be very pleased to hear that Midlands User Group have relaunched their Show as an online event.
The MUG Virtual Midsummer Show happens next Saturday(2nd July) from 11.00 - 4pm and all you need to attend is some free time and a Computer running Zoom. You can stay for the whole day or just pop in and see what is going on.
The Online show will offer a whole selection of Virtual rooms running sessions for beginners and more advanced users, Fixit workshops and How to Demos.
There will also be an online exhibition with exhibitors running their own rooms to demonstrate software, answer questions and get your feedback.
I am really pleased that MUG have organised an online show to connect all the RISC OS users (new and old) together online and I hope to see you in one of the online rooms.
More details on the MUG show website