3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed

It is a fast paced 3D platform game which requires you to successfully navigate the levels and collect the jewels while avoiding the monsters. As with all Amcog games, there is a lot of action (and background music) going on and you can rapidly find you have spent a lot more time playing than you originally planned.



The game can be played from keyboard or joystick and is even playable across my VNC connection. You can access the games code to see how it works.



The game costs a tenner and you can buy iy directly from Amcog or on !Store. It runs on most RISC OS 4 or 5 systems including Emulators (I reviewed it on my Titanium).



If you are looking for something fun to play, it ticks all the boxes.



