log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- WROCC July Meeting Report - Chris Hughes on Impact database (News:)
- 3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC July Meeting - Chris Hughes looks at Impact database (News:)
- Midlands Virtual Midsummer MUG Show 2022 Talks (News:)
- Midlands Virtual Midsummer MUG Show 2022 Report (News:)
- June 2022 News Summary (News:2)
- teh website (PP:43)
- Updated RiscFF GUI front end for FFmpeg (News:1)
- Midlands User group Online...ow is on Saturday 2nd July (News:2)
Related articles
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 11i3 edition reviewed
- Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 11i2 edition reviewed
- RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python
- Drag'n'Drop 11i1 edition reviewed
- Amcog Games Haunted Tower Hotel Released
- 'The Application Tutorial and Listings Book for RISC OS computers' reviewed
- PinBoard 2.0 reaches Alpha9
- September Rougol talk by Bernard Boase
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: 3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed
 

3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:12, 14/7/2022 |
 
3D Pingu is the latest game from Amcog.


 

 
It is a fast paced 3D platform game which requires you to successfully navigate the levels and collect the jewels while avoiding the monsters. As with all Amcog games, there is a lot of action (and background music) going on and you can rapidly find you have spent a lot more time playing than you originally planned.
 
The game can be played from keyboard or joystick and is even playable across my VNC connection. You can access the games code to see how it works.
 
The game costs a tenner and you can buy iy directly from Amcog or on !Store. It runs on most RISC OS 4 or 5 systems including Emulators (I reviewed it on my Titanium).
 
If you are looking for something fun to play, it ticks all the boxes.
 
More details on Amcog Website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: 3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed
  