  Impression User manual reviewed

While they are easy programs to start using, there is a lot of power and features under the hood. So it really exciting to find you can also purchase an updated copy of the manual, orginally publshed in 1993. This has been fully updated and my copy is the November 2021 edition.
The book costs 29 pounds including postage. As a bonus, you also get a link to download Publisher. It is A5 paperback book, but happily stayed open on the page for me.
It runs to 348 pages, plus an index and includes several Appendices, including a history of the software. It covers all the basics of setting up, text handling, fonts and covers in detail Impression features such as Frames. It covers the features common to all the versions.
The book has been updated by Chris Hall who is also distributing the book. As well as being at Shows at user events, Chris can be contacted by post at C. K. Hall, 3, Rockleaze Court, Sneyd Park, Bristol, BS9 1NN.
Chris has also produced some free newsletters on Impression on his website