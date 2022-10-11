



Impression User manual reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:33, 11/10/2022 | Reviews











While they are easy programs to start using, there is a lot of power and features under the hood. So it really exciting to find you can also purchase an updated copy of the manual, orginally publshed in 1993. This has been fully updated and my copy is the November 2021 edition.



The book costs 29 pounds including postage. As a bonus, you also get a link to download Publisher. It is A5 paperback book, but happily stayed open on the page for me.



It runs to 348 pages, plus an index and includes several Appendices, including a history of the software. It covers all the basics of setting up, text handling, fonts and covers in detail Impression features such as Frames. It covers the features common to all the versions.



The book has been updated by Chris Hall who is also distributing the book. As well as being at Shows at user events, Chris can be contacted by post at C. K. Hall, 3, Rockleaze Court, Sneyd Park, Bristol, BS9 1NN.



Chris has also produced some free newsletters on Impression on



Impression User manual reviewed svrsig (01:39 12/10/2022)

Chris Hall Message #125340, posted by svrsig at 01:39, 12/10/2022 Member

Posts: 34 The printed User Manual will be on sale at the South West show on 25th February 2023 at a special show price of £25 (normally £29 inclusive of UK P&P). You will receive not just the printed manual but also an exclusive download link for the Impression Publisher Plus (5.13) software with the associated Equasor, TableMate and WordWorks software.



A printed Guide to the Impression Suite is available from lulu using this URL link

https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/signalboxregister  it is available at £12 plus P&P either online via that link or from the usual address at £12 plus £3 P&P. Lulu do charge nearly £4 for P&P despite the first class postage being just £2.39  so it is slightly cheaper [for UK addresses] direct from me (or even cheaper at a show as there would be no charge for P&P).



The Guide describes the 'add-ons' TableMate, Equasor and WordWorks.



