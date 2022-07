Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?The first MUG online show took place on Zoom. Read our report Clive Semmens has tidied up his downloads page of his interesting RISC OS software.Videos from MUG show now online at YouTube RISC OS MUG Zone Beta 8 of PinBoard 2.0 is now available (you can now have an opacity setting on the Icon Bar!)April and may WROCC newsletters arrived.Ovation Pro is now free