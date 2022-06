If you have not come across RiscFF before it is a RISC OS GUI Front end for the RISC OS version of FFmpeg - a set of command line tools for handing video and audio files.Raik is working on a new version and has sent us some really interesting screenshots to tease us all! He has a new version as a beta release for testers which will be on general release 'very soon'. If you would like to help with testing, I am sure he would be keen to hear from you.He also has lots of other interesting RISC OS software on his website