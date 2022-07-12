log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- WROCC July Meeting Report - Chris Hughes on Impact database (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed (News:)
- WROCC July Meeting - Chris Hughes looks at Impact database (News:)
- Midlands Virtual Midsummer MUG Show 2022 Talks (News:)
- Midlands Virtual Midsummer MUG Show 2022 Report (News:)
- June 2022 News Summary (News:2)
- teh website (PP:43)
- Updated RiscFF GUI front end for FFmpeg (News:1)
- Midlands User group Online...ow is on Saturday 2nd July (News:2)
- Rougol RISC OS 35th birthday celebrations (News:1)
Related articles
- Drag'n'Drop 11i3 edition reviewed
- Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 11i2 edition reviewed
- RISC OS Direct Videos -5. Programming with Python
- Drag'n'Drop 11i1 edition reviewed
- Amcog Games Haunted Tower Hotel Released
- 'The Application Tutorial and Listings Book for RISC OS computers' reviewed
- PinBoard 2.0 reaches Alpha9
- September Rougol talk by Bernard Boase
- Archive 25:4 reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed
 

WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:56, 12/7/2022 |
 
One of the (many) benefits of joining the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club is access to the monthly newsletter.

I joined at the recent Wakefield Show so now receiving the excellent monthly newsletter, most recently Issue 12 of Volume 39. This includes all the usual details you would expect - club meeting dates, AGM report, contact names, etc.
 
There is also some more general RISC OS related articles. This month, Rob Sprowson covers some of the common myths about RISC OS he has found himself debunking on his travels. There is a tutorial from Chris Hughes on using UpdCaCert to ensure your SSL certificates are all current. Chris Hall has an opinion piece of 'the march of progress'.
 
While shorter than the RISC OS magazines, it is a very welcome (and monthly) edition to my RISC OS reading.
 
You can see the newsletters (and read older editions for free if you are not a member) on the WROCC website.
 
And I recommend to join the club even if you do not live in Wakefield...(I am a proud Kent based member).
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed
  