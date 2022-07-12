



WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:56, 12/7/2022







I joined at the recent Wakefield Show so now receiving the excellent monthly newsletter, most recently Issue 12 of Volume 39. This includes all the usual details you would expect - club meeting dates, AGM report, contact names, etc.



There is also some more general RISC OS related articles. This month, Rob Sprowson covers some of the common myths about RISC OS he has found himself debunking on his travels. There is a tutorial from Chris Hughes on using UpdCaCert to ensure your SSL certificates are all current. Chris Hall has an opinion piece of 'the march of progress'.



While shorter than the RISC OS magazines, it is a very welcome (and monthly) edition to my RISC OS reading.



You can see the newsletters (and read older editions for free if you are not a member) on the



And I recommend to join the club even if you do not live in Wakefield...(I am a proud Kent based member).



