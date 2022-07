WROCC July Meeting - Chris Hughes looks at Impact database Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:51, 5/7/2022 | talk







In the WROCC July meeting tomorrow night, Chris Hughes will be looking at the Impact Database and its helper applications.Impact is developed and support by Sine Nomine. The latest release was June 2022. It has some really novel features, including scripting features. Full details and a trial version of the software are on the website The talk can only be attended remotely on Zoom and is free to all club members.