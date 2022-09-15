



RISC OS Direct Videos -6. Programming with BBC BASIC Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:13, 15/9/2022 | Reviews











This video is just under 18 minutes. It follows the format of the previous videos with Tom Williamson and lots of video of RISC OS screens. After a brief recap of the language history, this is a very hands on video which covers programming and lots of resources for learning BBC BASIC. Tom says several times it is not a general tutorial on programming.



The video shows how to get BBC BASIC running quickly, and even typing in some simple code with command line editor. We also get to learn about the GraphTask application. StrongED is covered for writing modern programs. Line numbers (or not) are also explained.



For reference, StrongHelp is explained. There is a free PDF guide on the distro also highlighted.



Personally, I felt there was more content than necessary on backward compatibility and colour issues in there Pi versus the 8 bit BBC BASIC. Otherwise, I think this is serves as a really good introduction for new or 'lapsed' BBC BASIC programmers.



You can read our review of the previous episode on programming Python



