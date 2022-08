New Venue for the London 2022 Show Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:35, 7/8/2022 | Shows



TBC.



Like the recent Wakefield Show, the usual venue is no longer available as the St. Giles Hotel is closed until next April.



No official announcement has been made on an alternative, so if you do happen to have any ideas on a suitable London area venue, I am sure the Show Organisers would welcome any suggestions.



Show website



Posts: 3 Holiday Inn Express Heathrow T5. Good access to the M4 and M25, trains into Slough and Langley and there's a bus stop outside with a very regular service to Slough bus/railway station. The room rates are usually very good and there's a decent sized car park. [ Log in to reply ]