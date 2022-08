Rougol August meeting is an in person party Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:16, 11/8/2022 | talk







It will be an in person gathering only (no Zoom) on Monday 15th August (from 7pm) with no set agenda beyond chatting to lots of other RISC OS users and having a good time (and a beer). There will be some RISC OS systems and you are very welcome to bring along any of your own gadgets.



They have a great venue in London at The Duke of Sussex pub (just by Waterloo station) and the weather should be good (fingers crossed).



Rougol website

Rougol's August meeting is a bit different from usual...It will be an in person gathering only (no Zoom) on Monday 15th August (from 7pm) with no set agenda beyond chatting to lots of other RISC OS users and having a good time (and a beer). There will be some RISC OS systems and you are very welcome to bring along any of your own gadgets.They have a great venue in London at The Duke of Sussex pub (just by Waterloo station) and the weather should be good (fingers crossed). Log in to comment on this article