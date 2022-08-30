WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3





Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club recently sent out its June 2022 Newsletter.This is another 8 page PDF with a big focus on the excellent WROCC show. There is a report and lots of pictures of the event. There is also a list of prize winners in the draw (I was very pleased to win a Pi 400!) and an update. A very impressive 1,055 pounds was raised for the Wakefield Hospice.There is also a nice summary of Chris Dewhurst's May talk where he spoke about his excellent new book 'The Application Tutorial and Listings Book'. This was recorded so there is also a link to the video.There is all the contact details for WROCC and a list of up-coming events.You can see all the newsletters (and read older editions for free if you are not a member) on the WROCC website And I have said previously, I joined WROCC at the Wakefield Show and have been really enjoying the talks (which are online and recorded) and all the other benefits. I definitely feel a part of the Club (and a honorary Yorkshireman!). You can find out more on the club website


