Rougol September meeting Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:55, 18/9/2022 | talk







Rougol's September meeting falls on monday 19th September, which is now a bank holiday and the Queen's funeral.As a result, there is no formal event this month. But the 'Zoom lines' will be open from 7:30pm if anyone would like to have an informal chat....Normal service should be resumed in October.