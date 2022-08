Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 400 Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:48, 23/8/2022 | Hardware







My machine has its own special cover (it was from RISC OS Open)





Inside which we find standard box listing the impressive machine spec





Side by side





Opening the box reveals a keyboard





which provides a case for the machine





and easy access to all the ports and connections. Nice to have the SD card so accessible for quick switch to another OS.





Impressive weight for a solid piece of kit





And already ready to go when we plug it in.





What are your experiences of the Raspberry Pi machines?



Philip Green Message #125321, posted by Philip52 at 10:45, 24/8/2022 Member

Posts: 8 Thank you for sharing.

It is indeed a nice piece of kit.

Congratulations on winning it. [ Log in to reply ]