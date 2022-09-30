log in | register | forums
September 2022 News Summary

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:54, 30/9/2022
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

London Show 2022 is cancelled due to lack of affordable housing in the Capital.
 
R-Comp releases new version of PhotoDesk on !Store
 
Adrian Lees has released new i.MX6, ARMBook and RPCEmu/RiscPC builds of Geminus and working on a Pi4 build (beta testers welcome).
 
PipeDream 3 is back
 
DDE is updated to DDE31a with improvements including a revised and extended ToolBox manual, fixes and enhancements to the C Compiler.
 
Elesar released a firmware update for WiFi HAT. The firmware blob runs on the network coprocessor rather than RISC OS,
 
  Kevsoft (10:19 30/9/2022)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125338, posted by Kevsoft at 10:19, 30/9/2022
Member
Member
Posts: 28 		My Uk street problem reporting and viewing application Streetfix has received an update, complete with a YouTube video showing what has changed.

Also my random person generator RandUser has had an update also complete with a short YouTube video showing what has chagned.
