  September 2022 News Summary

London Show 2022 is cancelled due to lack of affordable housing in the Capital.R-Comp releases new version of PhotoDesk on !StoreAdrian Lees has released new i.MX6, ARMBook and RPCEmu/RiscPC builds of Geminus and working on a Pi4 build (beta testers welcome).PipeDream 3 is back DDE is updated to DDE31a with improvements including a revised and extended ToolBox manual, fixes and enhancements to the C Compiler.Elesar released a firmware update for WiFi HAT. The firmware blob runs on the network coprocessor rather than RISC OS,

Posts: 28 My Uk street problem reporting and viewing application Streetfix has received an update, complete with a YouTube video showing what has changed.



Also my random person generator RandUser has had an update also complete with a short YouTube video showing what has chagned. [ Log in to reply ]