  September 2022 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
London Show 2022 is cancelled due to lack of affordable housing in the Capital.
R-Comp releases new version of PhotoDesk on !Store
Adrian Lees has released new i.MX6, ARMBook and RPCEmu/RiscPC builds of Geminus and working on a Pi4 build (beta testers welcome).
PipeDream 3 is back
DDE is updated to DDE31a with improvements including a revised and extended ToolBox manual, fixes and enhancements to the C Compiler.
Elesar released a firmware update for WiFi HAT. The firmware blob runs on the network coprocessor rather than RISC OS,