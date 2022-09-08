



WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4 Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:32, 8/9/2022







The July edition arrived in my inbox this week and is the usual excellent mix of news, reviews, tips and general interest items.



This month (technically July), features a review of Stefan's excellent talk (which he did remote from Thailand).



There are lots of Ovation Pro tips from Gavin Crawford - a perfect time to try it out now that David Pilling has generously released it for free.



Chris Hughes has a review of the 4te2, which also going into considerable depth looking at the R-Comp tools (which can also be purchase separately).



Lastly Peter Richmond looks at better ways to Downscale JPEG files.



WROCC has been appealing for articles and it is really nice to see its readership responding.



You can see all the newsletters (and read older editions for free if you are not a member) on the



