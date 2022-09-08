log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 400 (News:4)
- First Impressions of The RISC OS Developments Network stack (News:2)
- Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi (News:1)
- WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid (News:)
- August 2022 News Summary (News:4)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3 (News:)
- Not Find This Game In The Steam Library (Games:1)
- Aemulor (Gen:41)
- Geminus (Gen:27)
- Sendiri Store is open (Gen:1)
Related articles
- Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi
- First Impressions of The RISC OS Developments Network stack
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3
- Drag'n'Drop 11i4 summer edition reviewed
- WROCC Newsletters Volume 40:1
- R-Comp Messenger Pro 9 reviewed
- 3D Pingu Game from Amcog Games Reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 39:12 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 11i3 edition reviewed
- Archive Volume 25 Issue 6 reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4
 

WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:32, 8/9/2022 |
 
As well as running an excellent monthly meeting (what did you think of Peter's money saving tips?), WROCC also continues to turn out a regular monthly 8 page newsletter.

The July edition arrived in my inbox this week and is the usual excellent mix of news, reviews, tips and general interest items.
 
This month (technically July), features a review of Stefan's excellent talk (which he did remote from Thailand).
 
There are lots of Ovation Pro tips from Gavin Crawford - a perfect time to try it out now that David Pilling has generously released it for free.
 
Chris Hughes has a review of the 4te2, which also going into considerable depth looking at the R-Comp tools (which can also be purchase separately).
 
Lastly Peter Richmond looks at better ways to Downscale JPEG files.
 
WROCC has been appealing for articles and it is really nice to see its readership responding.
 
You can see all the newsletters (and read older editions for free if you are not a member) on the WROCC website.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4
  