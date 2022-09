WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:33, 3/9/2022 | News







This month's Wakefield talk could not be more topical...Peter Richmond will be looking at how to save money on Technology and how Technology can help to save you money.The talk will be a Zoom only event so you can tune in from anywhere (I am hoping to catch it from my hotel room in Berlin if the German trains are on time).Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the website