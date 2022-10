This month's Wakefield talk features Andrew Oyston who will be talking about his involvement with the Retro scene.The talk will be a hybrid event so you can tune in from anywhere or attend in person. If you can't make it on the day, there will be a recording available afterwards.Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the website If you want to learn more about Andrew, you can read our interview with him or check out his blog