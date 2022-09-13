log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- The Jolly Roger BBS (Gen:1)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4 (News:)
- Unboxing the Raspberry Pi 400 (News:4)
- First Impressions of The RISC OS Developments Network stack (News:2)
- Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi (News:1)
- WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid (News:)
- August 2022 News Summary (News:4)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3 (News:)
- Not Find This Game In The Steam Library (Games:1)
- Aemulor (Gen:41)
Related articles
- WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid
- August 2022 News Summary
- RISCOSbits announces their RISC OS rewards scheme
- July 2022 News Summary
- June 2022 News Summary
- Updated RiscFF GUI front end for FFmpeg
- FOURtify your Pi with RISCOSbits
- RISCOSbits teams up with Paypal to offer payments by instalments
- CLFiler demo at WROCC June meeting
- WROCC June Meeting - Stefan Froehling talks about CLFiler
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: PhotoDesk 3.17 released
 

PhotoDesk 3.17 released

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:14, 13/9/2022 |
 
PhotoDesk is a really powerful (and 'heavyweight') RISC OS image package so it is really exciting to see new versions appearing again.

The software was originally by SpaceTech. When they left the market it was adopted by CJEmicros who produced a couple of updates, the last one in 2016. 18 months ago XAT acquired the rights to the software. They have now released an updated version, which is being handled by R-Comp.
 
The new version of PhotoDesk 3.17 costs 42 pounds and there is a 'no questions asked' upgrade option for 29 pounds. The new version of the software is available from !Store. Future updates 'will be free of charge unless something unforeseen happens' (according to R-Comp). Personally I do not have an issue with paying for new features.
 
According to the press release, there is some general tidying up and performance gains on 'modern systems'. It will now install a version with optimised defaults for your system, rather than catering to the lowest common denominator.
 
If you have not used PhotoDesk before, it is cracking value at 42 pounds, and I have already ordered my upgrade for my old 3.14 release from !Store and will be kicking the tyres once it arrives.
 
Have you tried the new release?
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: PhotoDesk 3.17 released
  