log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Rougol outing on Saturday (News:1)
- Rougol October meeting - Pinebook Pro (News:3)
- Compute Module 4 (News:3)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:5 (News:)
- Geminus (Gen:29)
- PhotoDesk new release reviewed (News:7)
- Show Dates for 2023 (News:2)
- Rougol talk on monday night looks at RISC OS on PInebook Pro (News:1)
- Impression User manual reviewed (News:1)
- WROCC's October talk with Andrew Oyston (News:)
Related articles
- Rougol outing on Saturday
- Show Dates for 2023
- Rougol talk on monday night looks at RISC OS on PInebook Pro
- WROCC's October talk with Andrew Oyston
- September 2022 News Summary
- PhotoDesk new release reviewed
- London Show 2022 is cancelled
- PhotoDesk 3.17 released
- WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid
- August 2022 News Summary
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: October 2022 News Summary
 

October 2022 News Summary

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:20, 28/10/2022 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

R-Comp releases new version of Messenger Pro 9, DP Genealogy and Genealogy Records on !Store
 
Countdown to RISC OS 5.30 has begun (and you can help to make it happen).
 
New version of StrongEd available.
 
Chris Hall has updated his page of Benchmarks to include the Raspberry Pi compute module 4 which runs at 2000MHz.
 
2023 Show dates for your diary. South-West Show returns on 25th February at Arnos Manor House (2020 venue) and Wakefield is Saturday 22nd April (still in Bradford).
 
Archive 26:1 is in the post.
 
Gemini's will now run on any Pi.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: October 2022 News Summary
  