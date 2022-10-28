October 2022 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
R-Comp releases new version of Messenger Pro 9, DP Genealogy and Genealogy Records on !Store
Countdown to RISC OS 5.30 has begun (and you can help to make it happen).
New version of StrongEd available.
Chris Hall has updated his page of Benchmarks to include the Raspberry Pi compute module 4 which runs at 2000MHz.
2023 Show dates for your diary. South-West Show returns on 25th February at Arnos Manor House (2020 venue) and Wakefield is Saturday 22nd April (still in Bradford).
Archive 26:1 is in the post.
Gemini's will now run on any Pi.