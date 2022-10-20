log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- PhotoDesk new release reviewed (News:7)
- Show Dates for 2023 (News:2)
- Rougol October meeting - Pinebook Pro (News:1)
- Rougol talk on monday night looks at RISC OS on PInebook Pro (News:1)
- Compute Module 4 (News:2)
- Impression User manual reviewed (News:1)
- WROCC's October talk with Andrew Oyston (News:)
- September 2022 News Summary (News:1)
- Rougol September meeting (News:)
- Geminus (Gen:28)
Related articles
- Rougol talk on monday night looks at RISC OS on PInebook Pro
- WROCC's October talk with Andrew Oyston
- September 2022 News Summary
- PhotoDesk new release reviewed
- London Show 2022 is cancelled
- PhotoDesk 3.17 released
- WROCC's September talk will save you a few quid
- August 2022 News Summary
- RISCOSbits announces their RISC OS rewards scheme
- July 2022 News Summary
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Show Dates for 2023
 

Show Dates for 2023

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:53, 20/10/2022 |
 
It its really good news to see 2 of our long-standing RISC OS Shows back for 2023 as in person events.

After a bit of a break since 2020, the South-West Show is on Saturday 25th February. This is taking place again at Arnos Manor Hotel (its home before Covid). This is a central location in Bristol which is easy to reach by car or public transport. Details should be appearing on their website.
 
The Wakefield Show returns to its usual date at the end of April. It takes place on 22nd April. Because it's usual Wakefield is still unavailable, it is taking place for the second year running in the Cedar Court Hotel Bradford. This is also really easy to reach. Advance details are already on their website.
 
Both Shows are taking place in Hotels, so you can book a room and make a weekend of it if you are travelling far. There is usually a good crowd of RISC OS developers in the bar/restaurant afterwards to chat...
 
  Show Dates for 2023
  AnimaL (09:48 20/10/2022)
  markee174 (11:57 20/10/2022)
 
Kev Smith Message #125346, posted by AnimaL at 09:48, 20/10/2022
Member
Posts: 1 		The link that should point you to the Wakefield show, sends you to details of the SW show.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #125347, posted by markee174 at 11:57, 20/10/2022, in reply to message #125346
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 108 		Fixed. Thanks for flagging up.

Really good to see the SW Show have updated their website with the details as well.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Show Dates for 2023
  