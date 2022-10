Rougol has now announced the speaker for the October Rougol meeting on monday night.Andrew Rawnsley will be talking (via Zoom) about developments for running RISC OS on the Pinebook Pro. Doubtless he will be discussing lots of other RISC OS related topics as well.You can attend the meeting via Zoom or in person at the Duke of Sussex (which does some excellent food). There are normally some people there from 6.30pm onwards.