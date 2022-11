WROCC November talk is on thursday night Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:23, 7/11/2022 | talk



thursday night (note the switch from the usual Wednesday night).



Steve Revill of RISC OS will be the speaker. Given RISC OS 5.30 is on the horizon, it should be very interesting.



This will be a Zoom ONLY event so don't turn up at the venue!



