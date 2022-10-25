



WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:5 Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:54, 25/10/2022 | Reviews







This is a mini-magazine which is supplied as a PDF file (so you can read it on RISC OS or any other platform).



The magazine is an excellent way to keep up with WROCC. The magazine includes all the WROCC contact details and dates for your diary. Because it is a PDF, all the links are clickable.



In this edition there is a report on the July meeting (which is a mini-tutorial on using Impact in itself) and a preview of upcoming meetings. There is a great mini article showing the Wakefield Hospice being presented with a cheque for 1,055 pounds from the charity stall proceeds. Peter Richmond reveals how the rolling screen display at the last Wakefield Show was created using a Pi Zero and lots of cables.



There is an article to kick off discussion of how to celebrate the 40 year anniversary of WROCC in 2023 (quite a milestone).



Finally there is a review of the Raspberry Pi400 I won in the show raffle. So quite a Show themed edition this month!



Find out more about WROCC



One of the many benefits of being a member of WROCC is the monthly newsletter. The August edition (40:5) recently arrived in my inbox.This is a mini-magazine which is supplied as a PDF file (so you can read it on RISC OS or any other platform).The magazine is an excellent way to keep up with WROCC. The magazine includes all the WROCC contact details and dates for your diary. Because it is a PDF, all the links are clickable.In this edition there is a report on the July meeting (which is a mini-tutorial on using Impact in itself) and a preview of upcoming meetings. There is a great mini article showing the Wakefield Hospice being presented with a cheque for 1,055 pounds from the charity stall proceeds. Peter Richmond reveals how the rolling screen display at the last Wakefield Show was created using a Pi Zero and lots of cables.There is an article to kick off discussion of how to celebrate the 40 year anniversary of WROCC in 2023 (quite a milestone).Finally there is a review of the Raspberry Pi400 I won in the show raffle. So quite a Show themed edition this month!Find out more about WROCC here . Your first year membership costs less than one posh coffee down south... Log in to comment on this article

