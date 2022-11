Mark Moxon is talking at Rougol on Monday Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:16, 18/11/2022 | talk







He will be telling us all about his experiences running several RISC OS magazines and his more recent exploits hacking old games on the BBC.



You can only attend in person (NO Zoom) this month.



Rougol website



