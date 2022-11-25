log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Rougol November talk - Mark Moxon (News:4)
- Informal get together for ...velopers on Saturday night (News:)
- Would you like to share yo...p for our Advent Calendar? (News:)
- Mark Moxon is talking at Rougol on Monday (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:6 (News:)
- WROCC November 2022 Meeting - RISC OS Open (News:1)
- WROCC November talk is on thursday night (News:)
- Accessing Microsoft Mail from RISC OS (News:1)
- Archive 26:1 reviewed (News:)
- RISCOSbits announcements for 2022 London Show (News:1)
Related articles
- Informal get together for any interested RISC OS developers on Saturday night
- Would you like to share your Desktop/setup for our Advent Calendar?
- Accessing Microsoft Mail from RISC OS
- RISCOSbits announcements for 2022 London Show
- October 2022 News Summary
- Rougol outing on Saturday
- Show Dates for 2023
- Rougol talk on monday night looks at RISC OS on PInebook Pro
- WROCC's October talk with Andrew Oyston
- September 2022 News Summary
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: November 2022 News Summary
 

November 2022 News Summary

Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:40, 25/11/2022 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

 
ScummVM 2.6.1. releases
 
Archive Magazine arrives in post.
 
Archive Magazine resurrects Dr Wimp's Surgery book on new website
 
Fireworks 2.32.01 released
 
Drag'nDrop Issue 12i1 available and also a new Schema2 Tutorial Guide book.
 
!IrisRAM is a free application which runs Iris from ram disc to improve speed.
 
Chris Hall has recently updated his How Fast scores with some new hardware.
 
I missed the September update for ConfiX.
 
Second part of great series on History of ARM.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: November 2022 News Summary
  