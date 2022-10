Rougol outing on Saturday Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:08, 24/10/2022 | News







There may be no RISC OS show this saturday, but ROUGOL have organised an alternative club outing.ROUGOL will be going where no meeting has gone before with a trip to the Science Museum to experience theexhibit. Takeoff is 3pm at the Science Museum and you will need to book your own ticket.Afterwards, they will be looking at some BBC exhibits before enjoying some refreshments.Full details for the trip can be found here