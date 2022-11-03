log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Archive 26:1 reviewed (News:)
- RISCOSbits announcements for 2022 London Show (News:1)
- October 2022 News Summary (News:)
- Rougol outing on Saturday (News:1)
- Rougol October meeting - Pinebook Pro (News:3)
- Compute Module 4 (News:3)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:5 (News:)
- Geminus (Gen:29)
- PhotoDesk new release reviewed (News:7)
- Show Dates for 2023 (News:2)
Related articles
- RISCOSbits announcements for 2022 London Show
- October 2022 News Summary
- Rougol outing on Saturday
- Show Dates for 2023
- Rougol talk on monday night looks at RISC OS on PInebook Pro
- WROCC's October talk with Andrew Oyston
- September 2022 News Summary
- PhotoDesk new release reviewed
- London Show 2022 is cancelled
- PhotoDesk 3.17 released
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Accessing Microsoft Mail from RISC OS
 

Accessing Microsoft Mail from RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:54, 3/11/2022 |
 
My email on Messenger Pro stopped working recently :-(

I have my own domain (idrsolutions) but the actual email account is hosted by Microsoft. This can be accesed via a web client, IMAP or Exchange. Up until now, I was using IMAP to access it on MPro and Apple Mail.
 
Microsoft have now changed their IMAP setup so that you now require additional authorisation (using something called OAuth2). I have switched my Apple client to use Exchange protocol, but RISC OS does not support currently exchange or the new IMAP requirements.
 
However, there is a partial solution. It is slightly sluggish, but I am very pleased to say that I can use the web client in Iris to access my emails on RISC OS! In theory you should also be able to use Word, Excel and Powerpoint in the client. I could not get this to work but will retest in any new Iris updates.
 

 
So good and bad news on the RISC OS front if you need to access your email on a Microsoft server.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Accessing Microsoft Mail from RISC OS
  