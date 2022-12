WROCC December 2022 Meeting - Rob Sprowson Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:23, 7/12/2022 | talk







There is a new Zoom link which should have been sent to all members.



Club website



Tonight, Rob Sprowson will be talking to WROCC with his Elesar hat on. Rob will be there in person. It's a hybrid meeting and if (like me) you can't make it there will be a recording available shortly afterwards to catch-up.There is a new Zoom link which should have been sent to all members. Log in to comment on this article