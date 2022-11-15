



WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:6 Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:01, 15/11/2022 | Reviews







As well as running the Wakefield Show and a monthly club meeting, the club also gives members a regular newsletter. This not only keeps you up to date with club news, but also contains lots of interesting articles from Club members.



The magazine is available as a PDF so runs on any platform (or you can print it out to read).



The magazine aways includes details of upcoming meetings, reviews of previous ones (Tony Bartram of AMCOG games is featured this month), a feedback section and club contact details.



This month there is a discussion on the future of meetings - in person, monthly, etc? If you have any views let the committee know (as a Kent based club member I am a big fan of monthly Zoom meetings).



Articles from users include an update on how long Windows 10 will be viable, experiences replacing a Laser printer (and using it from RISC OS), and using NetSurf with UTF-8 and two articles on using Messenger Pro. If you area current member, you get a free months extension to your subscription by contributing.



I have been a member of WROCC since the Wakefield show and the monthly newsletter has become a very welcome monthly 'mini-magazine'.



Find out more about WROCC



The September WROCC newsletter recently landed in my inboxAs well as running the Wakefield Show and a monthly club meeting, the club also gives members a regular newsletter. This not only keeps you up to date with club news, but also contains lots of interesting articles from Club members.The magazine is available as a PDF so runs on any platform (or you can print it out to read).The magazine aways includes details of upcoming meetings, reviews of previous ones (Tony Bartram of AMCOG games is featured this month), a feedback section and club contact details.This month there is a discussion on the future of meetings - in person, monthly, etc? If you have any views let the committee know (as a Kent based club member I am a big fan of monthly Zoom meetings).Articles from users include an update on how long Windows 10 will be viable, experiences replacing a Laser printer (and using it from RISC OS), and using NetSurf with UTF-8 and two articles on using Messenger Pro. If you area current member, you get a free months extension to your subscription by contributing.I have been a member of WROCC since the Wakefield show and the monthly newsletter has become a very welcome monthly 'mini-magazine'.Find out more about WROCC here . Your first year membership costs less than one posh coffee down south... Log in to comment on this article

