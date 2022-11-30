log in | register | forums
IrisRam speeds up Iris
 

IrisRam speeds up Iris

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:24, 30/11/2022
 
If you are using the Iris browser, there is a nifty new utility called IrisRAM to speed up the software.

 

 
There is a very clear readme telling you how to install the software (make sure you have a ramdisc, copy IrisRAM onto your machine and run on startup). What IrisRAM does is to copy Iris (which you need to have installed separately) into RAM disc. IrisRAM will check several locations to find your copy.
 
This makes the machine takes slightly longer to start (it needs to copy the software across). But you can then load and run it from RAM (which is quicker). How much quicker will obviously depend on what machine you are using.
 
You can also add a shortcut to your desktop to run Iris directly from RAM.
 

 
You can get IrisRAM for free from the same place you download Iris (curently last updated May). It adds just a little bit more speed and polish so definitely worth giving it a try.
 
  IrisRam speeds up Iris
  nunfetishist (10:23 30/11/2022)
  arawnsley (16:49 30/11/2022)
    Bucksboy (18:42 30/11/2022)
 
Rob Kendrick Message #125368, posted by nunfetishist at 10:23, 30/11/2022
nunfetishist
Today's phish is trout a la creme.

Posts: 518 		If copying the app to a RAM disc speeds its day-to-day running rather than just its start up, that suggests it's writing data to its application directory: very bad practice!

It should be using !Scrap, !Cache, !UnixHome, etc.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #125369, posted by arawnsley at 16:49, 30/11/2022, in reply to message #125368
R-Comp chap
Posts: 575 		Or it could be in beta and using local copies of resources (eg. fonts/cache) so as not to pollute working systems with cutting edge alpha/betas which could then be difficult for users to diagnose/remove. Just sayin' wink

Most of the performance elements are related to loading of the shared libraries and font caching. AFAIK those elements are still ahead of the versions offered via riscos.info and therefore could conflict if users updated working versions with newer Iris versions. Emphasis on "could". But better safe than sorry when delivering test-version software.

Actual browser cache, choices etc are stored in !Boot.Choices.WWW.Iris as you'd excpect.

[Edited by arawnsley at 16:53, 30/11/2022]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
George Greenfield Message #125370, posted by Bucksboy at 18:42, 30/11/2022, in reply to message #125369
Member
Posts: 87 		I'm currently running Iris from Memphis, where it lives permanently. Would IrisRAM benefit me?

[Edited by Bucksboy at 19:15, 30/11/2022]

[Edited by Bucksboy at 19:16, 30/11/2022]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: IrisRam speeds up Iris
  