



Drag'n'Drop 12i1 reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:54, 29/11/2022 | Reviews













The magazine comes as a PDF so you can read it on any device. This month it is 33 packed pages of news, reviews, tutorials and comments (even some adverts). Some of the code would not fit into the magazine, so there is a free link to it in the editorial.



The editor metions the upcoming SW Show (you have put Saturday 25th February in your diary already, right?) and a sub-theme of this edition is using RISC OS to produce presentations to liven up all those Zoom meetings....



There is an long and detailed article about how to present on RISC OS, using VNC, for a Wakefield talk on Zoom. There are some useful code utilities included to help with the Mouse pointer and showing slides. For more interactive presentations, there is also a tutorial on using TeShow for creating a presentation.



As always there is a Beginners page in the magazine to cover all those things we might take for granted or might need reminding (like what is a CSD and how do I set it).



Many of the programs make use of code featured in the book The Application Tutorial and Listings book. So there is a page containing the routines you will need. This makes the programs much shorter and easier to write. If you do want to write your own programs, the book is highly recommended (we reviewed it



The news pages are full of useful clickable links and look like they were updated the day of publication.



The magazine always includes some useful utilities. This time round there is a table creation tool, written in BASIC.



If you are into retro games, there is also an article on converting a Spectrum game to BBC BASIC (or you can just play the game like I did!)



Lastly RISC OZ is a regular column from Down under. In this edition, we dig around in memory and explore binary numbers from BASIC.



You can also buy the magazine with all the progams typed in (if you do not feel that is cheating).







I really enjoyed this edition of the magazine and there is lots to keep you busy and entertained.



Drag'n'Drop website



The latest edition of Drag'n'Drop (the long running online PDF magazine for RISC OS which is published quarterly) is now available. And we are now into Volume 12...The magazine comes as a PDF so you can read it on any device. This month it is 33 packed pages of news, reviews, tutorials and comments (even some adverts). Some of the code would not fit into the magazine, so there is a free link to it in the editorial.The editor metions the upcoming SW Show (you have put Saturday 25th February in your diary already, right?) and a sub-theme of this edition is using RISC OS to produce presentations to liven up all those Zoom meetings....There is an long and detailed article about how to present on RISC OS, using VNC, for a Wakefield talk on Zoom. There are some useful code utilities included to help with the Mouse pointer and showing slides. For more interactive presentations, there is also a tutorial on using TeShow for creating a presentation.As always there is a Beginners page in the magazine to cover all those things we might take for granted or might need reminding (like what is a CSD and how do I set it).Many of the programs make use of code featured in the book The Application Tutorial and Listings book. So there is a page containing the routines you will need. This makes the programs much shorter and easier to write. If you do want to write your own programs, the book is highly recommended (we reviewed it here ).The news pages are full of useful clickable links and look like they were updated the day of publication.The magazine always includes some useful utilities. This time round there is a table creation tool, written in BASIC.If you are into retro games, there is also an article on converting a Spectrum game to BBC BASIC (or you can just play the game like I did!)Lastly RISC OZ is a regular column from Down under. In this edition, we dig around in memory and explore binary numbers from BASIC.You can also buy the magazine with all the progams typed in (if you do not feel that is cheating).I really enjoyed this edition of the magazine and there is lots to keep you busy and entertained. Log in to comment on this article

