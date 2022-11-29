log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- November 2022 News Summary (News:)
- Rougol November talk - Mark Moxon (News:4)
- Informal get together for ...velopers on Saturday night (News:)
- Would you like to share yo...p for our Advent Calendar? (News:)
- Mark Moxon is talking at Rougol on Monday (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:6 (News:)
- WROCC November 2022 Meeting - RISC OS Open (News:1)
- WROCC November talk is on thursday night (News:)
- Accessing Microsoft Mail from RISC OS (News:1)
- Archive 26:1 reviewed (News:)
Related articles
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:6
- Archive 26:1 reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:5
- Rougol October meeting - Pinebook Pro
- Impression User manual reviewed
- RISC OS Direct Videos -6. Programming with BBC BASIC
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4
- Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi
- First Impressions of The RISC OS Developments Network stack
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:3
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Drag'n'Drop 12i1 reviewed
 

Drag'n'Drop 12i1 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:54, 29/11/2022 |
 
The latest edition of Drag'n'Drop (the long running online PDF magazine for RISC OS which is published quarterly) is now available. And we are now into Volume 12...

 

 
The magazine comes as a PDF so you can read it on any device. This month it is 33 packed pages of news, reviews, tutorials and comments (even some adverts). Some of the code would not fit into the magazine, so there is a free link to it in the editorial.
 
The editor metions the upcoming SW Show (you have put Saturday 25th February in your diary already, right?) and a sub-theme of this edition is using RISC OS to produce presentations to liven up all those Zoom meetings....
 
There is an long and detailed article about how to present on RISC OS, using VNC, for a Wakefield talk on Zoom. There are some useful code utilities included to help with the Mouse pointer and showing slides. For more interactive presentations, there is also a tutorial on using TeShow for creating a presentation.
 
As always there is a Beginners page in the magazine to cover all those things we might take for granted or might need reminding (like what is a CSD and how do I set it).
 
Many of the programs make use of code featured in the book The Application Tutorial and Listings book. So there is a page containing the routines you will need. This makes the programs much shorter and easier to write. If you do want to write your own programs, the book is highly recommended (we reviewed it here).
 
The news pages are full of useful clickable links and look like they were updated the day of publication.
 
The magazine always includes some useful utilities. This time round there is a table creation tool, written in BASIC.
 
If you are into retro games, there is also an article on converting a Spectrum game to BBC BASIC (or you can just play the game like I did!)
 
Lastly RISC OZ is a regular column from Down under. In this edition, we dig around in memory and explore binary numbers from BASIC.
 
You can also buy the magazine with all the progams typed in (if you do not feel that is cheating).
 

 
I really enjoyed this edition of the magazine and there is lots to keep you busy and entertained.
 
Drag'n'Drop website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Drag'n'Drop 12i1 reviewed
  