



Would you like to share your Desktop/setup for our Advent Calendar? Posted by Mark Stephens on 11:39, 19/11/2022 | News







During lockdown, we ran a popular



We always try to do something a little bit different from Christmas, and we would love to be able to run an Advent calendar this year. So send us a picture of your RISC OS setup (you can send just the picture or give details/anecdotes). You can have any applications loaded/open you like. If you are developing something, you can tease us with what we might see soon. If you contributed before, we would love to have you back again.



Looking forward to seeing what you are up to...



Send your picture/text to me at markstephens AT idrsolutions DOT COM.



Or Your IconBar needs you!During lockdown, we ran a popular series of articles where we asked RISC OS users to send us a picture of their desktop and tell us about their setup.We always try to do something a little bit different from Christmas, and we would love to be able to run an Advent calendar this year. So send us a picture of your RISC OS setup (you can send just the picture or give details/anecdotes). You can have any applications loaded/open you like. If you are developing something, you can tease us with what we might see soon. If you contributed before, we would love to have you back again.Looking forward to seeing what you are up to...Send your picture/text to me at markstephens AT idrsolutions DOT COM. Log in to comment on this article

